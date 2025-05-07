34.4 C
Masses united to foil nefarious designs of India: Milli Yakjehti Council

MULTAN, May 07 (APP):Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) South Punjab strongly condemned Indian attacks and maintained that the Pakistani nation was united and standing with          armed forces.
Milli Yakjehti Council is an alliance of 27 different religious-political parties.
President MYC Hafiz Muhammad Aslam and Secretary Ayub Mughal while holding press
conference stated that India had announced war by attacking different places in Pakistan.
The enemy had hit the civilian population and places of worship which is against international laws and the United Nation should took immediate notice.
The brave Pakistani armed forces gave befitting response by targetting jets of the enemy.
On this occasion, Mafti Mumtaz (JUI-S), Allama Mujahid Abbas, Busharat Abbas, Khalid Farooqi and others were also present.
