Mass wedding ceremony under Dhee Rani’ programme in Multan on 30th

MULTAN, Oct 23 (APP):The 84 couples were selected after verification for the third phase in district Multan under the ‘Dhee Rani’ programme for underprivileged couples.

Deputy Director Social Welfare & Bait-u/-Maal, Abdul Aziz Khan, while talking to APP here on Thursday said that the mass wedding ceremony would be held at district sports ground on October 30.

The applications were sought from the willing families for the project through cmp.punjab.gov.pk.

Minister for Communication and Works Malik Shoaib Ahmad Bherth would be the chief guest of the mass wedding ceremony.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had launched ‘Dhee Rani’ programme to arrange the wedding ceremonies of underprivileged couples and ease the burden on parents across the province.

The new couple would be given Rs200,000 financial support (Salami) through ATM cards.

The government will also arrange meals for the relatives of the couples.

DD Social Welfare informed that Tehsil Verification Committees sent them 120 applications after verification process. He informed that 100 cases were sent to higher authorities while the provisional steering committee approved 84 cases. There were objections related to I’d cards and others in remaining cases. He added that 16 cases were being resend for approval. He however, mentioned that if some cases were not approved due to some technical reasons would be considered in next phase.

The people hailed the provincial government’s historical initiative for the unprivileged segment of the society, he concluded.