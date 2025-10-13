Masjid Mahabat Khan expansion delays as shops block progress

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 13 (APP): The expansion and renovation project of Peshawar’s historic Mahabat Khan Masjid has once again hit a snag, with the second phase of work coming to a halt due to 14 shops that have yet to be vacated.

Authorities have reportedly issued an urgent deadline to the provincial government, calling for immediate action.

According to official sources, on Monday, two international financial institutions funding the project have expressed concerns over the ongoing delays and obstacles in its implementation, warning of potential suspension of funds if progress is not resumed soon.

While most of the interior restoration work inside the mosque has already been completed, the external expansion cannot proceed until the occupied shops are cleared. In the project’s first phase, four shops were demolished to create space for courtyard restoration, which has now been completed.

The second phase aims to remove additional shops and further expand the mosque area, making the site more accessible and attractive for tourists.