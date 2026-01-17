Maryam Nawaz’s free home delivery project sets a new record of public service

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 17 (APP):Punjab’s first-ever government-led project for the home delivery of quality and affordable goods was successfully underway under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, setting a new benchmark in public service delivery.

Under the free home delivery initiative, more than 312,000 orders had been delivered to the doorsteps of citizens through 46 convenience markets operating in 35 cities across Punjab.

Launched by the Punjab Convenience Market Authority, the project ensured the availability of 13 essential food items at prices up to seven percent lower than the rates notified by deputy commissioners.

Citizens were able to place orders through the free home delivery application available on Google Play Store and Apple Store, which not only offered free delivery but also enabled users to save up to seven percent on essential purchases.

Under the initiative, items including potatoes, onions, tomatoes, pumpkins, garlic, apples, bananas, dates, lemons, guavas, and watermelons were delivered, along with lentils, chickpeas, gram flour, wheat flour, and sugar.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that citizens had saved Rs110 million by availing the free home delivery service, adding that the provision of quality goods at reduced prices while sitting at home was unprecedented.

She further clarified that the effects of inflation would not be allowed to burden the public and stated that the project would gradually be expanded to other cities across Punjab.