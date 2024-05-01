Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Mobile Health Unit in Chak 6 DB Abbasnagar

BAHAWALPUR, May 01 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Bahawalpur where she inaugurated the Mobile Health Unit in Chak 6 DB in the Abbasnagar area.

She inspected the available facilities at the hospital.

She also visited the Ultra Sound Room, Pharmacy, Laboratory, and interacted with the staff. Following the inauguration ceremony, the CM met with the women present and sat down to chat with them.

Responding to an elderly woman Javeria’s appeal, she personally escorted her to the hospital. the CM remained with the elderly woman until she underwent X-rays, an ultrasound, and an ECG.

She also showed affection to a woman’s son Usman. Additionally, she visited the home of a rural resident, Jamshed Arshad, upon his invitation.

She introduced herself to the women and formally apologized for any inconvenience caused by her untimely visit. She accepted an invitation from rural women for a meal. She sat on the floor with the villagers and enjoyed simple traditional food, complimenting the delicious meal and expressing gratitude.

The CM was delighted to meet the humble people of the village, appreciating their clean and simple lifestyle. Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her determination for the progress and development of every village in Punjab, aspiring for schools, hospitals, good roads, and a clean environment in each village. She also inaugurated a 26-kilometer-long road project in Ahmedpur East.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, MPA Saniya Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, Information Secretary, and other relevant officials were also present.