Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

RAWALPINDI, May 22 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the concerned to complete the construction work of New Block of the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) by June 30.

During a visit to HFH, the CM visited various hospital’s wards including Procedures and Services for Peads (PEADS) Emergency, Mother and Child Block and others. The CM interacted with the patients and asked about the medical facilities and availability of medicines provided to them.

Taking notice of the low wages of the labourers’, she directed the concerned to pay the payment according to the Wages Act to them. Maryam also intermingled with the family members of the under-treatment patients who were compelled use hand made fans sitting under a tree in the scorching heat and directed the hospital administration to arrange sheds and electric fans for the attendants of the patients.

She inquired about the treatment patients in the emergency, stopped near a female child, and exchanged pleasantries with her. The infant child said ‘hi-five’ to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

She directed to undertake immediate steps for the treatment of three-year-old Hasnain having a hole in his heart by birth. On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a team of doctors from Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology immediately reached the Holy Family Hospital and looked after the child.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryum Aurangzeb and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also accompanied the CM.