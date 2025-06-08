Maryam Nawaz calls for greater awareness, early diagnosis on World Brain Tumor Day

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 08 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on World Brain Tumor Day, on Sunday called brain tumors a “silent but destructive disease,” urging greater awareness and timely medical intervention to combat the condition.

She said brain tumors were not only a medical challenge but an emotional and psychological trial for both patients and their families. “A brain tumor is more than just a physical illness — it becomes a daunting test for the patient, their loved ones, and even the treating physicians,” she remarked.

Highlighting the importance of early detection, the chief minister said, “Timely diagnosis and treatment are vital for saving lives and ensuring a better quality of life.”

Maryam Nawaz further stressed the need to raise public awareness about silent diseases like brain tumors. “Educating the public is one of the most powerful tools we have in fighting hidden health threats,” she stated.

She reaffirmed her government’s commitment to improving cancer care, announcing that the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will provide much-needed hope and treatment to patients battling cancer and tumors.

“We salute all medical professionals, caregivers, and organizations working for the treatment and care of brain tumor patients,” she concluded.