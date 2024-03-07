Maryam meets ASP Shehrbano, praises her bravery

LAHORE, Mar 07 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met ASP Shehrbano Naqvi here on Thursday and said protection of vulnerable sections of society was among her priorities.

The woman ASP briefed the chief minister about the Ichhra incident and how she rescued a woman who had been confined in a shop by a mob due to her shirt having a print in Arabic language.

She also briefed the CM about the initiatives for the minority communities, transgenders, and animal rescue centres in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

CM Maryam Nawaz praised ASP Shehrbano Naqvi for showing courage, saying the woman police officer had set an example of bravery and courage for the young officers.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, IGP Punjab, CCPO Lahore and SSP Law & Order also attended the event.