Maryam issues certain directives on Ramazan, health, traffic issues

RAWALPINDI, Feb 19 (APP):Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb chaired a high-level meeting at the Commissioner’s Office, Rawalpindi, to review progress on development projects, Ramazan arrangements and the overall law and order situation.

The meeting was attended by members of the provincial and national assemblies from Rawalpindi district, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak, the Regional Police Officer and other administrative officers.

Participants were briefed on the Rawalpindi Development Plan, Parks and Horticulture beautification plan, water supply schemes and the latest update on Nullah Lai. Detailed briefings were also given on Mother and Child Hospital, Ramazan arrangements, security measures and the prevailing law and order situation.

The minister assigned a two-day task to the Chief Traffic Officer to ensure full implementation of safety SOPs at construction sites. She directed authorities to formulate clear diversion plans within two days and ensure effective enforcement, along with proper deployment of traffic wardens and installation of prominent signboards to clearly mark diversions. She emphasized maintaining smooth traffic flow and facilitating citizens.

Highlighting Ramazan as the most critical period for price control, Maryam Aurangzeb said the PERA force must prioritize keeping prices stable. She directed strict monitoring of bidding in wholesale markets and continuous patrolling by price control magistrates in critical bazaars.

She ordered that merit and transparency be ensured in the distribution of Ramazan Nigehban Cards. A total target of 39,882 cards has been set for Rawalpindi, with 15,044 cards received and 8,566 distributed so far.

Briefing participants, officials said that 16 Ramazan Dastarkhwan sites, including seven major hospitals, have been identified where 7,250 people will be hosted daily at Iftar as guests of the Chief Minister.

The minister directed WASA to ensure safety SOPs at Sixth Road, Saidpur Road and other construction sites. She was informed that 4,000 homes in Murree had been equipped with rainwater harvesting systems during the past year and ordered the preparation of a feasibility report to introduce the system in Rawalpindi.

She instructed that cantonment areas be included in the Suthra Punjab initiative to improve overall cleanliness. Immediate submission of summaries for filter clinics in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology was ordered.

Taking notice of the dilapidated condition of the waiting area at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, she directed immediate repair and improvement, and ordered enhancement of facilities and shades at Holy Family Hospital too. She also directed the resolution of the water issue at Rawat Hospital to make it operational at the earliest and asked the Health Secretary to prepare a feasibility report for establishing a dental college in Rawalpindi.

The Municipal Corporation was instructed to immediately move summaries regarding Pirwadhai graveyard, Ratta graveyard and Eidgah, while complaints about truck and bus parking along Nullah Lai were taken up with directions for their immediate removal.