Martyrs’ bodies received, transported to hometowns

DG KHAN, Jul 11 (APP):The bodies of nine who were martyred by unidentified armed men in the Sur-Dakai area, on the border between Balochistan’s Zhob and Loralai districts, last night, were received here Friday morning.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Usman Khalid and Commandant of Border Military Police, Asad Khan Chandia, transported the bodies to the respective hometowns after receiving them.

All of the nine martyred belonged to various parts of Punjab province including Lahore, Gujrat, Khanewal, Gujranwala, Lodhran, Dera Ghazi Khan, Chowk Qureshi and Attock.

Two among the said martyrs, namely Jabbar and Usman, are real brothers hailing from Dunyapur. Both of them had left to attend their father’s funeral.

The martyrs were identified as Muhammad Irfan s/o Ghulam Akbar r/o DG Khan, Sabir Hussain s/o Muhammad Riaz r/o Gujranwala, Muhammad Asif s/o Sultan r/o Chowk Qureshi, Ghulam Saeed s/o Ghulam Sarwar r/o Khanewal, Muhammad Junaid r/o Lahore, Muhammad Bilal s/o Abdul Waheed r/o Attock and Bilawal r/o Gujrat.

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Muhammad Usman Khalid and Commandant of Border Military Police Asad Khan Chandia transported the bodies on the direction of the Punjab CM to their respective hometowns with honour.

Special arrangements were made to shift the bodies safely and with due respect. Officials remained on duty until the bodies reached their destinations.

Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad extended deep condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for their strength and patience during this difficult time.

Earlier, Shahid Rind, the Balochistan government’s spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that Fitna al Hindustan — a term used for terrorist organisations in Balochistan — had carried out attacks at three different places — Kakat, Mastung and Sur-Dakai.

The Balochistan Liberation Front,a banned outfit, later claimed responsibility for the attack.

A spokesman for the group said they had killed the nine individuals after blocking the highway between Musakhail-Makhtar and Khajuri.