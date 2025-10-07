Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Martyred policeman laid to rest with full honors

KOHAT, Oct 07 (APP):The Martyr Policeman, Hazrat Umar’s funeral prayers on Tuesday were offered with full honors in his native village, Toor Chappar, Darra Adam Khel.
A well-dressed police contingent paid tribute to the martyr by performing formal honors.
SP Headquarters Fazal Hanif, SP Sadar Sanobar Khan and DSP Darra Yousaf Khan laid wreaths on the martyr’s grave and paid tribute to his sacrifice.
A large number of local people, dignitaries, the police officers and jawans attended the funeral.
