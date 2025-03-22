Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali reminds us of battle between right & wrong: Sindh Governor

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 22 (APP):The Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) is a lesson for the Muslim Ummah.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (a.s.) he said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) reminds us of the battle between right and wrong.

Tessori said that the teachings of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) are torch-bearers for us.

The life of Hazrat Ali is the best example of justice and fairness, he said adding that Youm-e-Ali (a.s.) demands the entire nation to demonstrate brotherhood and unity.

He said that a welfare state is possible only by following the teachings of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) and principles of tolerance and justice must be adopted under the thoughts of Hazrat Ali (a.s.)