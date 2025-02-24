24.4 C
Maritime Security exercise SEA GUARDS-25 commences in Karachi

KARACHI, Feb 24 (APP):The Opening Brief of Exercise SEA GUARD-25 was conducted under the auspices of Pakistan Navy. Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.
The second in its series, Exercise SEA GUARD is a Pakistan Navy initiative aimed at bringing together representatives from Pakistan’s diverse maritime sectors; including shipping, fisheries, law enforcement agencies, private entities, and NGOs under one platform to collectively address multifaceted challenges in the maritime domain. In addition to prominent figures from private sector and fishing community, representatives from various organizations, including the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Coast Guards, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency, Karachi Port Trust, and Port Qasim Authority, attended the session.
During the opening brief, participants were apprised of the aims and objectives of Exercise SEA GUARD, as well as the critical role of the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) in ensuring maritime safety and security along Pakistan’s coastline. The exercise seeks to enhance coordination among national stakeholders while operating within their respective legal frameworks, using JMICC as a common platform to strengthen security of Pakistan’s maritime zones. It includes a series of practical scenario-based exercises at sea, along with table-top discussions, to refine and improve existing security mechanisms.
Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, expressed his gratitude to all national stakeholders for their participation and commended their contributions towards fostering a safer maritime environment.
