Maritime Minister calls on CM Sindh

KARACHI, Apr 05 (APP): The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on Friday.

According to a CM house communique here, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Shaikh agreed to make the Korangi Fish Harbour properly functional and work to establish Keti Bunder Sea Port for the export of Thar coal and other commodities.

The CM and the federal minister discussed the land issues between the Sindh government and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and agreed to resolve them amicably so that foreign investment could be attracted.

The CM directed the Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah to hold a meeting with the Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Dr Erum to exchange notes on the issues, including the land so that they could be resolved.

The federal minister said that Karachi Port has become so loaded that Sindh needed another port to export coal and other commodities. At this, the CM said that he had included Keti Bunder in the CPEC projects but when the CPEC had come to a halt during the previous government of PTI the project was put on the back burner.

Qaisier Shaikh told the chief minister to discuss the matter with the prime minister and that he would also pursue it so that the Keti Bandar project could be developed. Mr Shah said that the coal reserves in Thar were so great that the coal could be exported.

He said that a road network from Keti Bander to the Motorway and National Highway was being developed which would also help to transport important items to the upcountry. It was pointed out that the Karachi Fish Harbour has been crowded with fishing boats and now it cannot accommodate more boats. At this, the CM said that he was working to fully functionalise Korangi Fish Harbour so that the growing load of the Karachi Fish Harbour could be reduced.

Mr Shah said that the fishing boats would be given facilities at Korangi Fish Harbour and an Auction Hall would be developed there so that they could auction their catch then and there.

Murad Ali Shah urged the federal minister to launch some projects for the welfare and rehabilitation of fishermen in the coastal belt of the province.

At this, the minister assured the CM that he would work on his proposal. The CM said that the federal minister was a leading industrialist of Karachi, therefore he must help him with the development of the industrial sector in Karachi and bring in more investment.

The federal minister assured the CM that he would work with him for the development of the industrial sector in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad.