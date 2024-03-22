March 23 is day of renewal of pledge with motherland Pakistan: Samina

QUETTA, Mar 22 (APP):Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said that March 23 was the day of renewal of the pledge to establish a separate country for Muslims in the subcontinent.

In her congratulatory message, she congratulated the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, saying that a resolution was passed for the establishment of Pakistan on this day in 1940 and the Muslims of India turned the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal into a reality on August 14, 1947 through a peaceful struggle under the able leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Today, the youth of the nation have a huge responsibility to compete in the world, to specialize in modern education and to play their role in the development and prosperity of the country, she said.

She said that in the future, our beloved homeland of Pakistan to take over the reins and we strongly hoped that our youth would work day and night for the country and make the country developed by removing it from the list of developing countries.

She said that today we all have to pledge that we would not allow any kind of fire to come on the motherland Pakistan and all together, we could fight the enemies of Pakistan and forget our personal interests and differences and collective interests for the country.

Samina Zehir said that in these circumstances there was a need for the Pakistani nation to realize the spirit of that revolutionary resolution and move beyond the traditional kind of renewal and work for the ideological and geographical completion of Pakistan according to this resolution.

In order to make this God-given kingdom truly the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal, we have to show the same continuous and selfless sacrifice at the individual and collective level which was characteristic of the trained soldiers of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, she maintained.

The whole nation is united on the issue of security and the people of Pakistan together with their brave forces are determined to thwart any conspiracy against the motherland.