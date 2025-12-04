Mansehra administration issues final 7-day notice to illegal foreign residents

- Advertisement -

MANSEHRA, Dec 04 (APP):The District Administration and District Police Mansehra on Thursday have issued an important notice to all illegally residing foreign nationals across the district, directing them to vacate the area within seven days.

The directive follows the provincial government’s orders issued through letter No. F-4(7)-RR/25 dated 13 October 2025, under which the eviction of illegal residents is already underway.

According to the notice, all illegal foreign nationals must voluntarily leave District Mansehra by 11 December 2025. Authorities warned that after the deadline, strict legal action will be taken against any citizen found renting out their house, shop, or property to illegal foreign individuals.

Additionally, landowners who have provided private land for Afghan refugee camps have been instructed to submit their applications along with relevant documents to the Deputy Commissioner Mansehra’s office. This will allow the administration to formally return the land to its rightful owners.

The district administration and police emphasized their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and welfare of the public.