Mango seminar focuses on pest control,  climate resilience

MULTAN, Feb 18 (APP):The Punjab Agriculture Department’s Pest Warning Wing organised a seminar in Muzaffargarh on mango pest management, climate change and sustainable production, bringing together policymakers, agricultural experts and local administration to discuss ways to enhance mango productivity and exports.

Member Provincial Assembly Aoun Hameed Dogar, Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Usman Tahir Jappa and Director General Pest Warning Punjab Dr Amir Rasool attended the event.

Speakers said that mango remained the identity of South Punjab and a backbone of the local economy, stressing that adoption of modern technology was essential for competing in global markets. Participants maintained that Punjab had nearly 250,000 acres under mango cultivation with an annual production of around 1.4 million tons, accounting for a major share of the country’s output. Pakistan currently exports about eight to ten percent of its total mango production, while experts said export potential could be significantly increased through improved post-harvest handling, value addition and better cold chain systems.

Agriculture experts highlighted the importance of promoting high-yield and internationally preferred mango varieties including Azim Chaunsa, Sindhri, Anwar Ratol and Dusehri to enhance export volumes. They stated that improved orchard management could substantially raise per-acre production.

The seminar recommended adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM), regular orchard monitoring and the use of pheromone traps to control mango hopper, mealybug and fruit fly infestations. Experts also advised balanced fertiliser use, timely spray schedules, weed control and proper orchard sanitation to reduce disease spread.

Addressing climate challenges, speakers urged farmers to adopt high-efficiency irrigation systems such as drip and sprinkler methods, along with mulching, shade management, water harvesting and protective measures against extreme temperatures. They said balanced nutrition and proper irrigation scheduling were necessary to tackle early flowering and fruit drop issues, while weather forecasting should guide spraying and irrigation plans.

Experts underscored that sustainable production was essential to preserving soil fertility, water resources and ecological balance. They recommended green manuring, balanced fertilisers, regular pruning and modern horticultural practices to ensure long-term productivity and export growth.