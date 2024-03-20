Mangla Dam nears seasonal dryness with 0.233 MAF remaining

MIRPUR, Mar 20 (APP):The water level in Mangla Dam, Pakistan’s second-largest reservoir, is swiftly approaching seasonal dryness, with only 0.233 MAF of water left in the reservoir.

This decline is attributed to continual heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu and Kashmir state, resulting in low inflows.

As of Tuesday, the water level was reported at 1085.90 feet against a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet. Mangla Dam, which boasts the largest water storage capacity in the country, reached its maximum conservation capacity last August.

Inflows and outflows from the Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir recorded 19300 and 28000 cusecs respectively on Wednesday, reflecting mean flows over a 24-hour period.