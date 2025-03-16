18.1 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticMan strangles minor daughter
Domestic

Man strangles minor daughter

12
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Mar 16 (APP):A man allegedly strangled his minor daughter, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.
Police said on Sunday that Zakir Hussain, resident of Chak No.240-GB was an addict
and he reportedly demanded money to purchase narcotics but his family members refused.
In a fit of rage, Zakir Hussain strangled his 4-year-old daughter Aaliya when she was
sleeping with him in the house.
On the complaint of Mafia Bibi, the mother of victim child, police have registered a case
against the accused after arresting him.
RELATED ARTICLES
Domestic

24 criminals held

Domestic

14 nabbed over power pilfering

Domestic

BZU  earns global recognition in QS World Ranking 2025

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan