Man strangles minor daughter

FAISALABAD, Mar 16 (APP):A man allegedly strangled his minor daughter, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Zakir Hussain, resident of Chak No.240-GB was an addict

and he reportedly demanded money to purchase narcotics but his family members refused.

In a fit of rage, Zakir Hussain strangled his 4-year-old daughter Aaliya when she was

sleeping with him in the house.

On the complaint of Mafia Bibi, the mother of victim child, police have registered a case

against the accused after arresting him.