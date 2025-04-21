31.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, April 21, 2025
Domestic

Man shot to death

SARGODHA, Apr 21 (APP):A man was shot to death by unknown outlaws here at near 85 Jhal area under the jurisdiction of factory area police station on Monday.
Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Tayyab Salman (23) r/o 75-NB was heading somewhere on his motorcycle for work when all of sudden some armed motorcyclists killed him after opening fire at him.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
Further investigation was underway.
