Monday, December 22, 2025
Domestic

Man shot dead

LAYYAH, Dec 22 (APP):An unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Fatehpur police station in Layyah,killing a trader and injuring a passerby.
Police said the victim identified as Anwar Khan,was traveling in a car when attackers fired at him, causing fatal injuries.A passerby, Khalil Ahmed, was also hit by bullets and sustained serious injuries.The attackers managed to flee the scene after the firing.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body and the injured man to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fatehpur.
Police said the incident may be linked to an old enmity.A case has been registered and further investigation was underway.
