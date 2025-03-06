19.4 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Man sets himself on fire over domestic dispute
Man sets himself on fire over domestic dispute

Muzaffargarh , Mar 06 (APP):A man attempted self-immolation due to a domestic dispute in the Chaubara tehsil of Layyah district, Rescue 1122 sources said here on Thursday.
According to details, the incident occurred in the Bahadur Wala area, where a man identified as Yaqub Hussain doused himself in petrol and set himself ablaze following a heated altercation.
Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly to the scene and provided immediate medical assistance. The victim, who sustained severe burns, was rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in critical condition.
Police concerned was investigating the incident.
