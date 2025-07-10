Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for selling unregistered medicines

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 10 (APP):The Drug Court of Rawalpindi Division has sentenced Naseem Masih to 19 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs101 million for his involvement in the illegal sale of unregistered medicines. The verdict was announced by Drug Court Judge Muhammad Faisal Butt after the trial concluded.

Naseem Masih was found guilty on multiple charges related to the unauthorized and illegal sale of medicines. For the illegal sale of unregistered drugs, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison and fined Rs40 million, with an additional 15 months of imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine. For the sale of prohibited medicines, the convict received a 2-year sentence and a Rs500,000 fine, with an additional 3 months of imprisonment in case of non payment of fine.

Under Section 28 of the Drug Act, Naseem Masih was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Rs.60 million, with an additional 2 years of imprisonment in case of non-payment. Additionally, under Section 3 of the Drug Act, he was sentenced to 2 years in prison and fined Rs.500,000 with an extra 3 months of imprisonment if the fine remains unpaid.