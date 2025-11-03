Monday, November 3, 2025
Man kills himself during police encounter

SARGODHGA, Nov 03 (APP):A man killed himself during a police encounter near Chak No.19 in the jurisdiction of Kotmomin police station on Monday.
Police said that during vehicles checking near 19 Chak, they stopped suspected motorcyclists, but they did not stop and started firing at police.
Police chased the three suspects while two of them managed to escape while an accuse, identified as Imran Javed, shot himself dead.
Police said that the deceased was involved in 32 hienous crimes.
