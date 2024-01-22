Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, Jan 22 (APP):A man was killed in a road accident at Bhulwal Sargodha road under the jurisdiction of Bhulwal police station,here on Monday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Majeed (45) r/o Bhulwal was travelling to Sargodha on his motorcycle when all of a sudden his bike collided with a speeding dumper near Pull Wahaab area which resulted into his on the spot death.

police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.