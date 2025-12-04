Thursday, December 4, 2025
Man killed in road accident

12
LAHORE, Dec 04 (APP): A man was killed and another sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley collided with a motorcycle near Jubilee Town, Canal Road on Thursday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, eyewitnesses reported that the speeding tractor-trolley rammed into the motorcycle, resulting in the immediate death of one rider. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Hameed Masih, while 38-year-old Nelson Masih sustained injuries in the accident. The spokesperson added that the body has been handed over to the police for further investigation.
