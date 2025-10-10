Man killed in road accident

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 10 (APP):A man was crushed to death by a speeding dumper here under the jurisdiction of city police station on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,Muhammad Akhlaq (48) r/o Khushaab was heading to Sargodha on motorcycle when all of sudden his motorcycle collided with speeding dumper here at near Ahmed petroleum.Resultantly,he died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team and police concern reached on the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.