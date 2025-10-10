Friday, October 10, 2025
HomeDomesticMan killed in road accident
Domestic

Man killed in road accident

6
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, Oct 10 (APP):A man was crushed to death by a speeding dumper here under the jurisdiction of city police station on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,Muhammad Akhlaq (48) r/o Khushaab was heading to Sargodha on motorcycle when all of sudden his motorcycle collided with speeding dumper here at near Ahmed petroleum.Resultantly,he died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 team and police concern reached on the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
Further investigation was underway.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan