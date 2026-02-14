Man killed, four injured in pickup-tractor collision

MUZAFFARGARH, Feb 14 (APP): A tragic road accident in Shah Jamal claimed the life and left four others injured early Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred around 4:03 AM when a speeding Shahzor pickup truck, carrying animals, crashed into a stationary sugarcane-loaded tractor trolley near Dani Adda, Gujar Kanda.

The impact trapped several passengers inside the vehicle.

Rescue teams from nearby stations were dispatched to the scene and police were also notified.

Upon arrival,rescuers found Saeed Ahmad(40) r/o of Moza Thatha in Tehsil Jatoi died on the spot.

Four other passengers namely as Riaz(40),Muhammad Siraj (16),Muhammad Tahir (36) and Muhammad Arif (38)sustained fractures and head injuries.

Rescue 1122 concerned reached on the spot,shifted the victims to Indus Hospital.The body of the deceased was moved to the Rural Health Center Shah Jamal for legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.