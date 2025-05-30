28.5 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 30, 2025
Man killed, daughter injured  in accident

WAH CANTT, May 30 (APP):A man has lost his life while his daughter sustained serious injuries as two motorcycles collided head-on near the Model Town area on Hattar road in the limits of Taxila Police station.
According to rescue officials, the deceased, identified as Faheem Ahmed, was riding a motorbike with his daughter when the accident took place. Faheem suffered a fatal head injury after crashing into the divider and died on the spot, while his daughter sustained severe injuries, they added.
Faheem Ahmed was employed as a security guard at HMC Taxila.
Following the incident, a Rescue 1122 ambulance arrived promptly at the scene and transported the deceased’s body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Taxila.
The police had registered a case, they added.
