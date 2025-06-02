36.6 C
Domestic

Man held with drugs

9
LODHRAN, Jun 02 (APP): Galewal police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered over 1 kilogram hashish from his possession.
According to a police spokesperson, the operation was carried out on the special directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq. SHO Galewal police station Irfan Sukhaera along with his team raided and apprehended the suspect, identified as Imtiaz Sarla and recovered 1060 gram hashish from his possession.
A case was registered against the accused and an interrogation launched.
DPO Ali Bin Tariq said that the police would continue its crackdown on drugs.
