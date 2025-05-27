36 C
Man held for making fake call

SARGODHA, May 27 (APP):A man was arrested for making a fake call of murder, here on Tuesday.
According to a press release issued by DPO office, Saddar police station apprehended an accused who made a false report of a murder through the PUKAR-15 helpline.
A case was registered against the accused under charges of providing false information to emergency services.
The DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf warned the public against misuse of emergency helplines, stating: “One fake call can delay timely assistance to someone truly in need. “He urged citizens to use PUKAR-15 responsibly and only in genuine emergency situations.
