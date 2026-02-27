Man held for Copyright Act violation

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle Lahore on Friday arrested a suspect involved in violation of the Copyright Act during a raid in the provincial capital.

According to an FIA spokesperson,the arrested accused was identified as Shan Ali,who was apprehended during a raid conducted in Lahore.

The spokesperson said that a large quantity of counterfeit products of a well-known registered company was recovered from the possession of the accused.

He was reportedly involved in the manufacturing,stocking and sale of fake products of the registered company.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation has been initiated,the spokesperson added.