Man gets death sentence, other life imprisonment in murder case

RAWALPINDI, Dec 09 (APP):The Additional District and Sessions Court in Rawalpindi sentenced two men convicted of murdering one person and attempted to murderer the other.

The court sentenced prime accused Anees to death for murder along with payment of Rs500,000.0 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under Section 544-A. For attempted murder, he was awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs.500,000.0

Co-accused Sajid, alias Sajawal was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 10 years rigorous imprisonment with a Rs500,000.0 fine for attempted murder.

The incident took place in April 2024 Ganjmandi, where the accused attacked two brothers with knives over minor clash, killing one on the spot and seriously injuring the other.

CPO Rawalpindi, Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the SSP Investigation, investigating officers and the legal team for securing the conviction. He directed that all pending cases against hardened criminals be pursued with the same acceleration to strengthen public trust in the rule of law.