Tuesday, August 19, 2025
HomeDomesticMan drowns in water channel
Domestic

Man drowns in water channel

girl drowns in canal
8
- Advertisement -
ATTOCK, Aug 19 (APP):A 25-year-old man has drowned in a water channel in Kasana village in the limits of Fatehjang police station, the rescue sources have said.
According to sources, the victim, identified as Jamshed Ali, went to a water channel where he accidentally went into deep water and drowned. Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and, with the assistance of local villagers, launched a joint rescue operation. After hectic efforts, the body was recovered and shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan