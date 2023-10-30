Kashmir Black day banner
Man died in road mishap

road accident

SARGODHA, Oct 30 (APP):A Motorcyclist was crushed to death in road mishap as his motorcycle was collided with a speeding Rickshaw at University road under the jurisdiction of saddar police station, here on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, Aftab (38) was heading somewhere on his motorcycle, when all a sudden a speeding rickshaw crushed him and he died on the spot at university road.
Further investigation was underway.

