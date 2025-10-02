Man arrested for torturing wife, sisters

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):An incident of domestic violence was reported in Baghbanpura, Lahore, where a man locked his wife and sisters in a room and subjected them to severe torture over a minor domestic dispute.

Upon receiving the complaint at the Virtual Women Police Station, immediate action was taken. Police teams promptly reached the spot, rescued the women, ensured their complete safety, and arrested the accused. A case has been registered against him.

According to the Safe City spokesperson, the Virtual Women Police Station has become a reliable platform for women, providing security, legal guidance, and emergency assistance round the clock. So far, more than 600,000 women have benefited from its services in various emergency situations. Women in need of help can simply dial 15 and press 2 to directly connect with the Virtual Women Police Station for immediate assistance. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority remains fully committed to protecting women’s rights and ensuring swift access to justice.