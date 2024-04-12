Man arrested for molesting child

RAWALPINDI, Apr 12 (APP):Police on Friday arrested a man for molesting a child.

According a police spokesman, a case of sexual abuse was registered by Sadiq Abad police on a complaint lodged by father of 14 year old victim against the accused Rashid Aziz alias kodu.

SHO Police Station Sadiq Abad informed that the victim has been medically examined. The accused had been arrested after the complaint was registered. All legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused, he said.

SP Rawal Faisal Salim said that incidents like rape and violence against women and children were intolerable, the accused couldn’t escape from the grip of the law.