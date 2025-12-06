Man arrested for illegal travel to Europe

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration apprehended a passenger at Lahore Airport who attempted to use an Umrah visit as a cover to travel illegally to Europe and was subsequently deported.

According to the FIA, the passenger, Muhammad Abdur Rehman, had traveled to Jeddah last month with his mother on flight PK-714 to perform Umrah. After performing Umrah, Abdur Rehman met his cousin in Saudi Arabia, who provided him with a passport and a Spanish residence card.

Abdur Rehman’s mother returned to Pakistan after Umrah, while he traveled to Baku on December 3, 2025 on an Azerbaijan visa obtained through his cousin/agent.

From Azerbaijan, the accused attempted to fly to Italy via an international airline, using the identity and travel documents of a man named Junaid Ali.

During transit in Istanbul, immigration authorities identified him as an impostor, arrested him, and later deported him back to Pakistan.

Upon arrival in Pakistan, FIA Immigration detained the passenger. Initial inquiry revealed that the accused used the Umrah trip as a cover for illegal movement and attempted to enter Europe using a fake identity, misusing Junaid Ali’s passport and residence permit.

The case involves charges of impersonation, misuse of travel documents, and attempted illegal entry.

FIA stated that profiling of young Umrah travellers—particularly those travelling with female family members—has been further strengthened to curb such activities.

The detainee has been handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Lahore for further legal action.