Man arrested for harassing woman

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Sep 23 (APP):The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrested a man for harassing and blackmailing a woman from Bahawalnagar.

According to NCCIA officials, the suspect—Raza Hayat, a resident of Bahawalpur and Khanewal—was accused by the complainant, Zainat-un-Nisa, of sending threatening messages via WhatsApp, making indecent demands, and attempting to leak objectionable photos and videos. During the raid, authorities seized a mobile phone containing explicit material, including chats and videos. The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.