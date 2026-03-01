Sunday, March 1, 2026
HomeDomesticMan arrested for extorting money from vendors in Ganjmandi
Domestic

Man arrested for extorting money from vendors in Ganjmandi

28
RAWALPINDI, Mar 01 (APP): Ganjmandi Police have arrested a man accused of collecting extortion money from roadside cart vendors in the area and recovered Rs 3,000 allegedly taken from them.
According to a police spokesman, the suspects who were involved approached vendors and forcibly demanded money in the name of allowing them to set up their carts. Acting swiftly on complaints, the police registered a case and apprehended the accused.
The First Information Report (FIR) states that the arrested individual used to visit pushcart stalls and collect money unlawfully under the pretext of granting permission to operate.
SP Rawal Saad Arshad said the suspect will be challaned in court with solid evidence to ensure legal action.
Police reiterated their commitment to protecting small vendors and taking strict action against those involved in harassment and extortion.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan