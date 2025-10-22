Man accused of killing mother arrested in Hyderabad

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 22 (APP): The Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of killing his mother in Hyderabad.

According to a police spokesperson, the Naseem Nagar Police apprehended the suspect Hanif Mari near Quaid-e-Azam Park on the bypass following a tip-off. The police also recovered an illegal 30-bore pistol allegedly used in the murder incident.

The Police told that on the evening of October 21 (Tuesday), a tragic incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Naseem Nagar Police Station at Al-Shahbaz Colony, Qasimabad, where the accused Hanif Mari son of Muhammad Ayub shot and killed his 50-year-old mother Rukhsar, over a domestic dispute.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Naseem Nagar Police promptly reached the scene, shifted the body to Liaquat University Hospital and formed a special team to arrest the suspect.

The Police spokesperson informed that the case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s husband Muhammad Ayub, while a separate case under the Sindh Arms Act is also being lodged against the accused for possessing an illegal weapon.