Malik Tariq Awan resigns from ANP after defeat in NA-31, PK-76 by-poll

PESHAWAR, Oct 17 (APP):Disappointed over defeat in NA-31 and PK-76 by-poll, Awami National Party (ANP) important candidate from Peshawar Malik Tariq Awan on Monday announced resignation from the party along with friends and family.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, he said that ANP’s consecutive defeat in 2013, 2018 and 2022 elections had frustrated him and he did not consider himself fit and potential candidate for ANP. He had therefore decided to part ways with ANP.

Awan said that ANP and his leadership always gave him due respect at all platforms for which he would remain obliged and continue supporting the party.