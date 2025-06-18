Malik Abrar terms budget balanced, aligned with ground realities

RAWALPINDI, Jun 17 (APP):PML-N’s Member of the National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed has termed the budget for the fiscal year friendly, balanced, and the one that aims to stabilize Pakistan’s economic future.

He lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team for presenting a budget that “aligns with ground realities and possesses the capacity to provide relief to the public while paving the way for economic progress, despite difficult circumstances”.

Taking part in the ongoing budget debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Malik Abrar appreciated the broad political consensus, increasing remittances from overseas Pakistanis, and signs of decreasing inflation, expressing his full confidence in the government’s policies.

Highlighting the issues and needs of his Rawalpindi Cantonment constituency, Malik Abrar outlined several demands and ongoing initiatives.

He stated that due to the personal interest of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, the Saddar Underpass and Adiala Road Flyover projects were nearing completion.

He also thanked the Punjab Government for including the Kulsoom Nawaz Hospital and Begum Najma Hameed Sports Complex in the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

He emphasized the need to establish a dedicated board to make the 500-bed Cantt General Hospital accessible to the general public, ensuring quality and affordable healthcare services.

Malik Abrar called for a regular share for Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonments in the NFC Award, to provide the two areas with equitable financial resources like other urban regions.

Underscoring the importance of improving education, he urged the government to increase the civilian quota in cantonment educational institutions to 70% and ensure civilian representation in governing committees to enable transparent and locally relevant decision-making.

Citing the rising water scarcity in his constituency, he demanded appropriate funds be allocated for the Khanpur Dam Project to ensure an effective water supply system for Rawalpindi and Islamabad urban areas.

He proposed that the budget should prioritize youth welfare and development by establishing libraries, sports grounds, and youth development programmes in each tehsil, aiming to positively engage the younger generation through constructive activities.