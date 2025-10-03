Maldives delegation visits PU

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 03 (APP): A delegation from Maldives National University, led by Vice Chancellor Aishath Shehenaz Adam and Deputy Vice Chancellor Abdul Rahman Mubaarique, visited Punjab University on Friday, where they met with Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood to discuss various issues of mutual interest.

Director General Student Affairs, Estate & Security Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Yamina Salman, Director DSA Dr Shahzeb Khan and others were present.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood briefed the delegation on academic activities of the university and stressed the need to enhance academic collaboration with Maldives’ universities. The delegates also met students from Maldives. Later, the delegation visited PU Main Library, HCC and Zoological Museum.