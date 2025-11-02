Malaysian private sector keen to strengthen collaboration with Pakistan in food sector : Saif Ur Rehman

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saif Ur Rehman said on Sunday that the Malaysian private sector has shown keen interest in forging closer collaboration and joint ventures with Pakistan in the rapidly expanding food industry.

According to a message received here from the visiting delegation of Pakistani food exporters currently touring Malaysia, business leaders from both countries highlighted the importance of regular business-to-business (B2B) interactions, trade delegations, and participation in international food exhibitions to explore new opportunities for mutual growth.

With a shared commitment to promoting halal and value-added food products, the partnership is expected to open new horizons for sustainable economic development, he added. Saif Ur Rehman said that both sides are optimistic the collaboration would not only strengthen bilateral trade relations but also contribute to regional food security, employment generation, and long-term economic prosperity in line with shared interests.

He noted that Malaysian entrepreneurs regard Pakistan as an ideal destination for investment in food processing, halal products, packaging, and cold chain logistics. The collaboration, he said, aims to enhance trade volumes, boost exports, and introduce innovative technologies to improve food quality and safety standards.

Saif Ur Rehman concluded that such cooperation would also help Pakistan gain greater access to ASEAN markets through Malaysia’s strategic regional position, thus advancing Pakistan’s broader trade and investment objectives.