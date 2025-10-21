Making South Punjab crime-free is our top priority, Additional IG south Punjab

- Advertisement -

KHNEWAL, Oct 21 (APP):Additional Inspector General (IG) of Police South Punjab, Kamran Khan, said on Tuesday that making South Punjab crime-free by changing the traditional police culture is our top priority.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Senior Working Journalists Forum District Press Club Khanewal.

Kamran Khan stressed that protecting the lives and property of the people and providing them with justice at their doorstep are fundamental responsibilities of the police.

He assured that his department is committed to delivering justice promptly and ensuring that no one’s rights are violated.

He emphasized the importance of conducting investigations on merit and thoroughly examining the records and evidence provided by complainants.

The Additional IG appreciated the positive role of the media in raising public awareness and encouraged them to point out problems in a constructive manner.

He assured the journalists that he would take every step to address the issues they raise, highlighting his commitment to transparency and accountability.

He acknowledged the challenges involved but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to bring about the necessary changes.

The Additional IG’s commitment to justice and transparency is in line with the directives of Chief Minister of the Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.