Makhdoom Saeed ul Zaman pays tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 25 (APP): Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman “Aatif” has praised Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s political, democratic and humanitarian struggle on the occasion of her death, saying that Begum Nusrat Bhutto was an unparalleled brave, dignified and principled woman in the political history of Pakistan, who dedicated her life to democracy, human rights and women’s empowerment

She remained a loyal friend of Bhutto, but became a symbol of the democratic movement during the dictatorship in Pakistan.

Despite the hardships, prisons and oppression, she always stood by the principles and became a symbol of courage and courage for Pakistani women.

Makhdoom further said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s political struggle is a beacon of light.

Keeping the memory of such personalities alive helps the nations to correct the direction of their thought and struggle.

Makhdoom Saeed offered Fatiha for the soul of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and expressed sympathy and devotion to her family.