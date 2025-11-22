Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pays tribute to Amin Faheem

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Nov 22 (APP):The Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman “Aatif” said in his statement that Makhdoom Amin Fahim was not only the spiritual legacy of Sarwari, but he was the shining star of Pakistan’s politics.

Their personality is love, loyalty and adherence to principles, which is an example that will always be remembered. Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman “Aatif” said, “I am Makhdoom Noah Sarwar, who is definitely a follower. My mentor is Makhdoom Amin Faheem.”

He further said that the life of Makhdoom Amin Faheem is a torch for us in every aspect, whether it is spirituality which is the field, service to the people or political movement which is a journey.

He was a leader who never deviated from his principles and who was always active in spreading the message of love, peace, unity and humanity to every heart. Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman “Aatif” further said that Sarwari Sirhan organization is committed to carry forward the thought, principles and tradition of spiritual service of Makhdoom Amin Fahim.

“It is our duty to make his mission stronger, to continue serving the nation, society and spirituality according to his teachings and ways.” In the end, he prayed that Allah may bestow His blessings on Makhdoom Amin Faheem’s holy shrine and keep the entire family on the path of knowledge, love and service.