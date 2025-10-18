Sunday, October 19, 2025
HomeDomesticMakhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman meets devotees, workers of Sarwari Jamaat
Domestic

Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman meets devotees, workers of Sarwari Jamaat

2
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Chairman Sarwari Jamaat, Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman “Aatif”,  on Saturday chaired an important meeting of the organization’s officials, workers and devotees, during which the current functioning, future strategy and related matters of Sarwari Jamaat were discussed in detail.
Briefing the participants, the chairman said that the core mission of Sarwari Jamaat is rooted in spirituality, service, unity and sincerity, and it is the responsibility of the workers to convey the Sarwari traditions, ideology and teachings to the general public.
Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman “Aatif” further stated that collective struggle is essential for the progress of the organization, as the real strength of Sarwari Jamaat lies in its unity, solidarity and spirit of public service.
He urged the workers to advance the mission of the organization with honesty, discipline and unity under the leadership of Makhdoom Jamil-ul-Zaman.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan