Majority of Kashmiris support Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan: Attique

MIRPUR, Feb 29 (APP): Muslim Conference President Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan on Thursday said that majority of Kashmiris supported the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

Around half a million Kashmiris had sacrificed their lives and properties for the cause as no ups and downs of time or circumstances could deter them in that regard, he said addressing a meeting of the Muslim Conference’s Core Committee in Islamabad.

The meeting adopted a resolution to strongly condemn banning of the Muslim Conference in occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.

